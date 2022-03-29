Hess Midstream slides on 7.9M-share secondary offering

Mar. 29, 2022 4:49 PM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Golden pipes going to oil refinery

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) -5.3% post-market after announcing a secondary public offering of 7.9M shares by a subsidiary of Hess Corp. and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 1.185M shares.

The company also announced a $400M repurchase of Class B units by Hess Midstream Operations, which will be canceled upon the closing of the transaction; Hess says the move will result in increased distributable cash flow per unit and capacity for incremental distribution growth above its 5% annual distribution target.

"The unit repurchase transaction is expected to optimize our capital structure to our targeted 3x debt/adjusted EBITDA for full year 2022 and provide significant and immediate accretion to our shareholders," Hess Midstream CFO Jonathan Stein says.

Hess Midstream has significant growth potential and offers a generous distribution that will grow, Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.