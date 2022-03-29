Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) -5.3% post-market after announcing a secondary public offering of 7.9M shares by a subsidiary of Hess Corp. and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 1.185M shares.

The company also announced a $400M repurchase of Class B units by Hess Midstream Operations, which will be canceled upon the closing of the transaction; Hess says the move will result in increased distributable cash flow per unit and capacity for incremental distribution growth above its 5% annual distribution target.

"The unit repurchase transaction is expected to optimize our capital structure to our targeted 3x debt/adjusted EBITDA for full year 2022 and provide significant and immediate accretion to our shareholders," Hess Midstream CFO Jonathan Stein says.

Hess Midstream has significant growth potential and offers a generous distribution that will grow, Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.