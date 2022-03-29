Romeo Power begins shipment of first pedigree packs to key customer
Mar. 29, 2022 4:55 PM ETRomeo Power, Inc. (RMO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares have climbed 4.26% in after-hours trading after the energy storage technology company announced that it has begun shipment of first production pedigree packs to a key customer that manufactures fully electric heavy-duty commercial vehicles.
- The 80kWh packs were prototyped and manufactured in Romeo's 112,000 sq ft factory in Vernon, California.
- The production launch is the culmination of a custom pack development program using Romeo's off-the-shelf modules and battery management system.
- Romeo will continue to expand production capacity for this and other customers in its new Cypress factory.
- Production is scheduled to commence in the new factory later this year with the transition from Vernon to Cypress expected to be completed during Q322.