Sunday's telecast of the Oscars saw a big bounceback in the ratings, and new numbers suggest it got at least a little lift after a well-publicized altercation on stage.

The program on ABC (NYSE:DIS) drew an average 16.6 million total viewers, 58% higher from last year. And it scored a 3.8 rating in the key demographic of adults 18-49 - up 73% on that count.

Don't get too excited: That still makes it the second-worst-rated Academy Awards program of all time, after 2021's record low.

Nielsen's time slot breakdowns show that there wasn't a significant surge in viewers immediately after actor Will Smith slapped comic Chris Rock on stage over a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But a jump of about 614,000 viewers came in the slot as Will Smith took the stage to accept the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard, bringing viewership to 17.4 million and a 3.9 rating.

The Slap Heard Around the World did make this Oscars the "most social" ever, as social media activity jumped 139%, to 22.7 million total interactions.

Whether relatively low-rated or not, the Oscars is one of the most-watched television programs of the year, particularly when excluding pro football - and ABC counts on making it work.

Dune won big at the 94th Academy Awards, but the key winner was Apple, whose film CODA won all three honors for which it was nominated, including Best Picture.