The commercial-stage pharma company, Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is trading ~9% lower in the post-market Tuesday after announcing its 4Q 2021 results, which indicated a slowdown in its growth momentum.

Revenue for the quarter more than tripled to $9.3M, backed by $8.4M in net product revenue. However, in 3Q 2021, Nabriva (NBRV) reported $8.9M revenue with ~586% YoY growth.

Meanwhile, net loss for the period slipped ~36% YoY to $17.8M as SG&A expenses and R&D costs fell ~17% YoY and 14% YoY to $14.5M and $2.4M, respectively.

Revenue for the full year increased more than five times to $28.9M. Nabriva (NBRV) attributed the growth mainly to the $23.8M net product revenue of antibacterial medication SIVEXTRO since its lunch under the company’s own National Drug Code in April.

Meanwhile, the net loss for 2021 dropped ~71% YoY to $20.0M as SG&A expenses and R&D costs fell ~7% YoY and 17% YoY to $51.6M and $12.6M, respectively.

The cash and equivalents reached $47.7M with a ~15% YoY rise from a year ago. The company estimates that the cash would be adequate to fund operations, debt servicing, and capital expenditure into 4Q 2022.