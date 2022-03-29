American Tower prices $1.3B senior notes offering

Mar. 29, 2022 5:05 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) priced its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2032 in aggregate principal amounts of $650M and $650M, respectively.
  • The 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 3.65% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.517% of their face value.
  • The 2032 notes will have an interest rate of 4.05% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.491% of their face value.
  • Net proceeds are expected to be ~$1.28B, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses.
  • AMT intends to use the net proceeds to repay existing indebtedness under its $6B senior unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility (as amended and restated in Dec. 2021), its $4B senior unsecured revolving credit facility (as amended and restated in Dec. 2021) and its $3B unsecured term loan entered into in Dec. 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.