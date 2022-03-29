American Tower prices $1.3B senior notes offering
Mar. 29, 2022 5:05 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- American Tower (NYSE:AMT) priced its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2032 in aggregate principal amounts of $650M and $650M, respectively.
- The 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 3.65% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.517% of their face value.
- The 2032 notes will have an interest rate of 4.05% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.491% of their face value.
- Net proceeds are expected to be ~$1.28B, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses.
- AMT intends to use the net proceeds to repay existing indebtedness under its $6B senior unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility (as amended and restated in Dec. 2021), its $4B senior unsecured revolving credit facility (as amended and restated in Dec. 2021) and its $3B unsecured term loan entered into in Dec. 2021.