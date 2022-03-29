Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) -1.4% post-market after saying in its latest 8-K form that some financial statements should not be relied upon.

After consulting with its accounting firm, the company says "investors should no longer rely upon earnings releases" for Q1, Q2 and Q3 2021, as the periods included a material error that was related to the revenue recognition.

Array expects restatements will result in increases of $2.3M in revenue and $1.7M in net income for Q1 2021, decreases of $6.2M in revenue and $5.4M in net income for Q2 2021, and decreases of $3.4M in revenue and $2M in net income for Q3 2021.

Array shares fell 6% in Monday's trading on news that the U.S. government would launch an investigation into whether Chinese solar panel makers were evading tariffs.