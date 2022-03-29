Array Technologies says some 2021 earnings statements contain errors

Mar. 29, 2022 4:58 PM ETArray Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Blue solar panels

VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) -1.4% post-market after saying in its latest 8-K form that some financial statements should not be relied upon.

After consulting with its accounting firm, the company says "investors should no longer rely upon earnings releases" for Q1, Q2 and Q3 2021, as the periods included a material error that was related to the revenue recognition.

Array expects restatements will result in increases of $2.3M in revenue and $1.7M in net income for Q1 2021, decreases of $6.2M in revenue and $5.4M in net income for Q2 2021, and decreases of $3.4M in revenue and $2M in net income for Q3 2021.

Array shares fell 6% in Monday's trading on news that the U.S. government would launch an investigation into whether Chinese solar panel makers were evading tariffs.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.