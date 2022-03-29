Microvast Holdings GAAP EPS of -$1.26, revenue of $151.98M beats by $3.82M

Mar. 29, 2022 5:15 PM ETMicrovast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Microvast Holdings press release (NASDAQ:MVST): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.26.
  • Revenue of $151.98M (+41.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.82M.
  • The Company’s backlog on December 31, 2021 was $114.5 million, representing growth of 161% over $43.8 million in backlog at December 31, 2020 and sequential growth of 117% over $52.7 million in backlog at September 30, 2021.
  • Microvast ended FY 2021 with $536.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.
  • 2022 Outlook: Microvast expects revenue for the year ending December 31, 2022 to grow 35% - 45% compared to FY 2021.
  • In addition, the Company expects revenue for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022 to be between $32 million and $34 million, representing growth of approximately 115% - 128% over $14.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • The Company expects capital expenditures for FY 2022 to be in the range of $300 to $350 million.
