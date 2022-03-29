Vyant Bio spikes on deal to develop Parkinson’s Disease therapies
Mar. 29, 2022 5:15 PM ETVyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of micro-cap biotech, Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) have added ~17% in the post-market Tuesday after announcing a collaboration agreement with Luxembourg-based OrganoTherapeutics to discover drugs for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease.
- A spin-off from the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB), OrganoTherapeutics has developed Parkinson’s Disease-specific midbrain organoids from several PD patients to develop treatments.
- As part of the agreement, the two companies will bring together their expertise in human-derived cells, high-throughput biology and chemistry, and machine learning-based therapeutic design for the development of PD medications.
- “This collaboration is another in a series of strategic moves to focus our efforts while accelerating our position in drug discovery through the use of technologies that allow insight into human biology early in the discovery of CNS drugs,” Vyant Bio (VYNT) Chief Executive Jay Roberts said.
The partnership comes at a time the company shares have lost more than 70% over the past 12 months