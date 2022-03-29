Activist investor Jeff Smith of Starboard Value said that his relationship with GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has been great since the fund took a position in the website developer.

"We love the position with GoDaddy," Smith said in an interview earlier with CNBC. "It's a terrific company. We've had really a great relationship so far with the company."

"From our standpoint we think it's a company that's undervalued and we think that it's a company that can perform very well," Smith added. "It's got a nice moat around its business."

Starboard is also in partnership with Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) targeting retailer Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) and offered to buy the department store chain for $64/share, an offer that was rejected. Kohl's last week said it received "multiple" preliminary indications of interest and reports were that the bids were in the high $60s.

"We really love the Kohl's business," Smith said in the interview. "Kohl's is an under appreciated business that has terrific cash flow and it's a company that we would really love to own."

Last week, Hudson's Bay likely front runner for Kohl's - NY Post report.