Starboard Value's Smith says he's had a great relationship with GoDaddy so far

Mar. 29, 2022 5:25 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), KSS, ACTGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Internet Domain Registrar GoDaddy Goes Public On New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Activist investor Jeff Smith of Starboard Value said that his relationship with GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has been great since the fund took a position in the website developer.

"We love the position with GoDaddy," Smith said in an interview earlier with CNBC. "It's a terrific company. We've had really a great relationship so far with the company."

"From our standpoint we think it's a company that's undervalued and we think that it's a company that can perform very well," Smith added. "It's got a nice moat around its business."

Starboard is also in partnership with Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) targeting retailer Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) and offered to buy the department store chain for $64/share, an offer that was rejected. Kohl's last week said it received "multiple" preliminary indications of interest and reports were that the bids were in the high $60s.

"We really love the Kohl's business," Smith said in the interview. "Kohl's is an under appreciated business that has terrific cash flow and it's a company that we would really love to own."

Last week, Hudson's Bay likely front runner for Kohl's - NY Post report.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.