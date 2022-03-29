Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) says its chief financial officer is exiting.

Pamela Strayer resigned from the company effective April 5, to care for a family member, according to an SEC filing.

She'll offer transition and consulting services to ensure a smooth transition to a new CFO, which Quotient expects to announce in the near term.

That's a second high-profile transition announcement in the company's C-suite, after last Thursday's news that Steven Boal would retire as chief executive officer by the end of 2022, to be succeeded by current Chief Technology Officer Matthew Krepsik.

The company also notes in its roundup that boardmember Christy Wyatt has stepped down from the board, and the board appointed Eric Higgs to serve as a Class I director. And it's separating the roles of CEO and board chair; independent director Robert McDonald now chairs the board.

It has formed a strategic board committee to review all aspects of the business, "including its strategy, financial plan and opportunities for growth and shareholder value creation."

Meanwhile, the company extended a board membership offer to Matthew O'Grady - one of two candidates nominated by activist fund Engaged Capital - subject to Engaged withdrawing its nomination notice. But O'Grady has turned down that offer, Quotient says. Engaged put forward Christopher Hetrick and O'Grady for board seats at the beginning of March.