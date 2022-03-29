Chinese IoT solutions provider Wuxin Technology files for US IPO

Mar. 29, 2022 5:34 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial Public Offering. IPO. Financial trade. Investment

Andranik Hakobyan/iStock via Getty Images

Wuxin Technology Holdings (WXT), a provider of Internet of Things connectivity solutions in China, has filed to hold an initial public offering in the US.

Wuxin plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol WXT. The size and pricing of the deal were not disclosed. Prime Number Capital is serving as underwriter, according to its filing.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Wuxin conducts business through subsidiaries in China. The company specializes in IoT devices, components and integration services.

