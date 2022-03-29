Nurix Therapeutics awarded innovation medicine tag for solid tumors therapy in UK

Mar. 29, 2022 5:46 PM ETNurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Tumor microenvironment

Marcin Klapczynski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) said the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had awarded the innovative medicine designation for its therapy, NX-1607, to treat advanced solid tumors.
  • The company plans to present the initial data from the Phase 1a study in mid-2022.
  • NRIX said the Innovation Passport opens access to the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway which facilitates a product-specific structure for regulatory and development milestones, frequent interactions with the review staff at the MHRA and its partner agencies to discuss the drug’s development, as well as reimbursement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.