Nurix Therapeutics awarded innovation medicine tag for solid tumors therapy in UK
Mar. 29, 2022 5:46 PM ETNurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) said the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had awarded the innovative medicine designation for its therapy, NX-1607, to treat advanced solid tumors.
- The company plans to present the initial data from the Phase 1a study in mid-2022.
- NRIX said the Innovation Passport opens access to the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway which facilitates a product-specific structure for regulatory and development milestones, frequent interactions with the review staff at the MHRA and its partner agencies to discuss the drug’s development, as well as reimbursement.