Hot Stocks: Agriculture stocks fall; IGMS surges; PROG, NEO plunge; CUTR sets high

The optimism on Wall Street continued during Tuesday's session, as the Nasdaq led the major U.S. equity indices higher yet again. As a result, the S&P 500 recorded its first close above 4,600 since mid-January.

While the overall market pushed higher, in part on hopeful signs out of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, agriculture stocks lost ground. The prospect of a near-term end to the conflict could take pressure off of food supplies, sending agricultural commodities lower.

As a result, stocks like Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), CF Industries (CF) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) posted declines.

Elsewhere, disappointing results sent Progenity (PROG) reeling. At the same time, a weak forecast and a major leadership change weighed on shares of NeoGenomics (NEO), which lost almost a third of its value and set a fresh 52-week low.

Looking to some of the day's standout winners, IGM Biosciences (IGMS) almost doubled in value following the announcement of a partnership with Sanofi (SNY). Meanwhile, Cutera (CUTR) extended recent gains to set a fresh 52-week high.

Sector In Focus

Agriculture-related stocks lost ground amid signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, giving back some of the gains they have seen in recent weeks. The conflict in Europe raised worries about food shortages, giving a lift to the agricultural sector.

Fertilizer producers Mosaic (MOS) and CF Industries (CF) both posted declines of around 5% on the day. Food processor and agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) also recorded a slide of about 5%.

Hopeful signals out of peace talks in Turkey led commodity traders to bet on an eventual easing of the conflict, lightening the burden on food stocks. As a result, wheat prices dropped 6% on the day.

Standout Gainer

A partnership with French pharma giant Sanofi (SNY) led investors to stampede into shares of clinical-stage biotech IGM Biosciences (IGMS). With the collaboration deal, IGMS jumped nearly 97% during the session.

Under the agreement, the firms will partner to develop IgM antibody agonists against three oncology targets. The collaboration, which centers on IGMS's IgM antibody technology platform, also covers three autoimmune/inflammation targets.

IGMS jumped $14.50 to close at $29.49. The advance allowed the stock to make up a portion of the losses it has posted since the first half of December.

Shares recorded their highest finish since Dec. 10. Still, IGMS remains well off its 52-week high of $99.44, set last June.

Standout Loser

The release of disappointing quarterly results prompted a decline in shares of biotech company Progenity (PROG). Shares plunged 23% on the news.

The company reported quarterly revenue that dropped 21% from last year. PROG's loss also widened, coming in at $92.9M.

PROG ended Tuesday's trading at $1.24, a decline of 37 cents. The slide reversed gains posted during the week and a half leading up to the earnings release.

Notable New High

Cutera (CUTR) added to a recent upswing, fueled by regulators' recent approval of the firm's AviClear product, an energy-based device for the treatment of acne. CUTR advanced 9% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week high.

The most recent rally extends gains posted over the last couple of sessions. The stock jumped 20% last Friday and expanded that with a nearly 11% rise on Monday. These rallies came as part of a streak that has seen CUTR finish higher in nine of the past 11 sessions.

CUTR rose $5.71 on Tuesday to finish at $66.63. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week high of $66.73. Since March 15, the stock has climbed about 56%.

Last Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted AviClear 510(k) clearance, allowing the company to market the device for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne.

Notable New Low

NeoGenomics (NEO) dropped after the company issued weak Q1 guidance and announced the departure of its top executive. Shares plunged nearly 30% to reach a new 52-week low.

The provider of cancer genetics diagnostic testing said it now expected its Q1 revenue to come in below its prior guidance range of $118M-$120M. Analysts were looking for a figure around $120M. The firm also withdrew its 2022 forecast.

As for the executive change, NEO revealed that CEO Mark Mallon will step down, effective immediately. The CEO's duties will be assigned to three company executives acting within a new interim office of the CEO. This structure will stay in place while the company looks for a replacement.

NEO dropped $5.30 to finish at $12.49. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $11.

Looking longer-term, NEO has seen selling pressure since early November. The stock is now down about 74% over the past six months.

For more of the day's biggest movers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.