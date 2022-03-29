Microvast stock falls aftermarket on wider Q4 loss
Mar. 29, 2022 6:10 PM ETMicrovast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) stock fell 9.7% aftermarket as the battery manufacturer reported a much wider loss in Q4.
- Net loss was $46.6M in Q4 vs. net loss of $4.6M in Q4 2020.
- This was due to lower gross profit and higher operating expenses. These include increased product warranty cost, increases in material prices since 2020-end, disposal of legacy products at or below their original costs for $18.3M and $4.3M of share-based compensation expense.
- The wider loss was also due to higher manufacturing costs owing to industry-wide semiconductor shortages, which resulted in a higher manufacturing cost per unit of $17.3M.
- Capex in 2021 totaled $87.9M vs. $18.6M in 2020, largely driven by MVST's investments in manufacturing capacity expansions in Huzhou, China and Clarksville, Tennessee.
- MVST ended 2021 with $536.1M in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.
- Microvast said it expects 2022 revenue to grow 35-45% vs. 2021.
- MVST estimates Q1 revenue of $32M-34M, up ~115-128% Y/Y.
- It projects 2022 capex of $300M-350M. MVST expects the funds to be used for ongoing manufacturing capacity expansions in Huzhou and Clarksville, and R&D projects at its facility in Orlando, Florida.
- MVST stock, which ended 3.5% higher ahead of reporting results, gained 24.1% YTD.