Microvast stock falls aftermarket on wider Q4 loss

Mar. 29, 2022 6:10 PM ETMicrovast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

EV (electric vehicle) Li-Ion battery concept. Close up view. 3d rendering.

Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) stock fell 9.7% aftermarket as the battery manufacturer reported a much wider loss in Q4.
  • Net loss was $46.6M in Q4 vs. net loss of $4.6M in Q4 2020.
  • This was due to lower gross profit and higher operating expenses. These include increased product warranty cost, increases in material prices since 2020-end, disposal of legacy products at or below their original costs for $18.3M and $4.3M of share-based compensation expense.
  • The wider loss was also due to higher manufacturing costs owing to industry-wide semiconductor shortages, which resulted in a higher manufacturing cost per unit of $17.3M.
  • Capex in 2021 totaled $87.9M vs. $18.6M in 2020, largely driven by MVST's investments in manufacturing capacity expansions in Huzhou, China and Clarksville, Tennessee.
  • MVST ended 2021 with $536.1M in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.
  • Microvast said it expects 2022 revenue to grow 35-45% vs. 2021.
  • MVST estimates Q1 revenue of $32M-34M, up ~115-128% Y/Y.
  • It projects 2022 capex of $300M-350M. MVST expects the funds to be used for ongoing manufacturing capacity expansions in Huzhou and Clarksville, and R&D projects at its facility in Orlando, Florida.
  • MVST stock, which ended 3.5% higher ahead of reporting results, gained 24.1% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.