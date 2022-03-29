Camden Property Trust heads to S&P 500; VIR moves up on index change

Mar. 29, 2022

  • Some key stocks are on the move with the latest announcement of changes to S&P Dow Jones stock indexes.
  • Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is moving up into the S&P 500 to replace People's United Financial (PBCT), which is set to be acquired by M&T Bank (already an S&P 500 constituent). CPT is down 0.2% after hours.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is down 3.8% after hours following news that it's moving into the S&P MidCap 400 to replace Camden in that index.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) , meanwhile, is up 9.4% postmarket on the news that it's joining the S&P SmallCap 600 to take the place that Matador is vacating.
  • All the moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, April 4.
