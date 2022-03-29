Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) says it is in exclusive negotiations with a third-party mining company regarding a potential sale of 100% of its assets in Russia, after receiving a number of unsolicited proposals about its business in the country.

Earlier this month, Kinross said it would suspend its Russian operations including the Udinsk development project and Kupol mine.

Kinross says its Russian subsidiaries are continuing to operate during the transition, with current activities funded through resources already in-country and no additional investment required by the parent company.

The miner previously said it expected its Russian operations to account for 13% of total production in 2022.

Kinross shares fell sharply in the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the company was seen as vulnerable to the conflict, but have since recouped nearly all of their losses.