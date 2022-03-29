Denison Mines (DNN +6.5%) moves sharply higher after reporting the discovery of high-grade uranium deposits at Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

The company said it "discovered multiple new high-grade intercepts of unconformity hosted uranium mineralization in the final three drill holes completed during the winter 2022 exploration program" on the Waterfound River joint venture property.

Denison has an effective 24.68% ownership interest in the JV; Orano Canada owns a 62.42% interest and is the project operator.

The latest discovery is "well-situated relative to the McClean Lake mill and has the potential to translate into a further important source of future mill feed for the McClean Lake joint venture," Denison President and CEO David Cates said.

In the Athbasca Basin region earlier this year, Denison also encountered multiple intersections of high-grade mineralization at the Wheeler River project's Phoenix deposit.