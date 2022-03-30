Japan -1.65%. Japan data - Retail sales for February -0.8% y/y (expected -0.3% y/y, prior 1.1%).

China +1.48%

Hong Kong +1.32%.

Australia +0.56%.

India +1.08%.

Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Wednesday 30 March 2022.

New Zealand ANZ business survey for March: Business Confidence -41.9 (prior -51.8).

New Zealand Building Permits for February +10.5% m/m (prior -9.2%).

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: The Russian military has begun moving some of its troops in Ukraine away from areas around Kyiv to positions elsewhere in Ukraine, though Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby warned the troop movements do not amount to a retreat.

Oil prices were higher during Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.81% to $111.12 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.66% to $104.93 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.22%; S&P 500 -0.22%; Nasdaq -0.22%.