Global Cloud Xchange team up with Equinix strengthens connectivity capabilities throughout the Middle East
Mar. 30, 2022 2:23 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Global Cloud Xchange announces expansion of the partnership with Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to provide their customers enhanced route diversity and availability of their products and services in the Middle East region.
- The collaboration strengthens connectivity capabilities to customers throughout the region, through a new Point of Presence in the Equinix data center in Muscat, Oman.
- GCX owns and operates one of the world’s largest privately-owned submarine networks and supports increasing needs for global connectivity.
- The Muscat MC1 datacenter in Muscat is the first in Oman, and is a world-class, carrier-neutral hub where carriers, content providers and cloud providers colocate their critical IT infrastructure.
- Bringing together expert capacity planning, and route diversity through the FALCON system, this expanded presence in Oman in the Middle East brings new opportunities in content delivery, gaming, cloud services, and enterprise transformation in the region.