IGM prices $200.0M stock offering
Mar. 30, 2022 2:35 AM ETIGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) has priced its underwritten public offering of ~8.7M shares of its non-voting common stock at a price to the public of $23.00/share for expected total gross proceeds of ~$200.0M.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,304,347 shares of its voting common stock at the public offering price.
- All of the shares in the offering will be sold by IGM.
- Offering is expected to close on or about April 1, 2022.
- Earlier, IGM Biosciences announces proposed stock offering.
- Share are up 2.6% after hours following Q4 earnings result.