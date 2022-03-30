IGM prices $200.0M stock offering

Mar. 30, 2022 2:35 AM ETIGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) has priced its underwritten public offering of ~8.7M shares of its non-voting common stock at a price to the public of $23.00/share for expected total gross proceeds of ~$200.0M.
  • Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,304,347 shares of its voting common stock at the public offering price.
  • All of the shares in the offering will be sold by IGM.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about April 1, 2022.
  • Earlier, IGM Biosciences announces proposed stock offering.
  • Share are up 2.6% after hours following Q4 earnings result.
