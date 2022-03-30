Titan divest its Australian Wheel business

Mar. 30, 2022 2:45 AM ETTitan International, Inc. (TWI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Divestment concept with businessman in suite

Stefanut Sava/iStock via Getty Images

  • Titan International (NYSE:TWI) has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its Australian wheel business, to OTR Tyres, a local leading national tire, wheel and service provider.
  • The closing date is expected on March 31, 2022.
  • The sale includes gross proceeds and cash to be repatriated of ~A$23 million, and the assumption of all liabilities, including employee and lease obligations.
  • The proceeds related to the transaction are expected to be primarily utilized to pay down debt and pay advisory fees.
