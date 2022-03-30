Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Prospects for peace?

Deadly strikes are continuing across Ukraine despite a pledge from Russia to reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv, as Moscow refocuses its campaign on the eastern Donbas region. However, the two sides did make some headway during peace negotiations in Istanbul on Tuesday. Ukrainian would agree not to join NATO or host foreign troop bases, but would rather have security guarantees similar to the collective defense clause known as "Article 5" (all proposals would require a referendum). In turn, Moscow would not oppose Ukraine joining the EU, though the fate of the Donbas would be determined by Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who would meet for the initialing of a treaty once negotiations are completed.

Some skepticism

"Ukrainians are not naive people," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced late Tuesday. "Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbass, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result." The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said Russia's promise to curtail military operations in some areas was "probably a rotation of individual units and aims to mislead." Remember, Russia announced it would return its troops back to base - following military exercises in neighboring Belarus - before launching an all-out invasion on Feb. 24.

More sanctions

The United States and its allies are planning another round of penalties that aim to undermine "the Kremlin's ability to operate its war machine." "In addition to sanctioning companies in sectors that enable the Kremlin's malign activities, we also plan to take actions to disrupt their critical supply chains," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo declared. "Our goal is to use an integrated approach that includes export controls which will bite over time and sanctions that will bite immediately."

