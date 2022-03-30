Calithera Biosciences slumps on pricing $10.0M stock and warrants offering

Mar. 30, 2022 3:36 AM ETCalithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) slumps 29.7% after hours after the firm has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 18,518,519 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $0.54/ share for expected gross proceeds of ~$10.0M.
  • Each share of common stock is accompanied by a warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.54/share, which is immediately exercisable and will expire 18 months from the date of issuance, or a short-term warrant, and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.54/share, which is immediately exercisable and will expire 5 years from the date of issuance, or a long-term warrant.
  • All of the shares of common stock and warrants are being offered by Calithera.
  • Offering is expected to close on April 1, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
