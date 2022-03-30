Geron slumps on pricing $75M stock and warrants offering
Mar. 30, 2022 3:43 AM ETGeron Corporation (GERN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) slumps 18% after hours after the firm has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 53,333,334 shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 18,095,238 shares of its common stock, together with accompanying warrants to purchase 35,714,286 shares of its common stock for an expected gross proceeds of ~$75.0M.
- The combined offering price for each share of common stock and accompanying warrant is $1.05.
- The combined offering price of each pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrant is $1.049.
- The common stock and pre-funded warrants will be sold in combination with an accompanying warrant to purchase 0.5 of a share of common stock issued for each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant sold.
- The accompanying warrant has an exercise price of $1.45/share and expires five years from the date of issuance; however, such term will be shortened upon achievement of a regulatory milestone.
- All of the securities in the offering are being sold by Geron.
- Offering is expected to close on or about April 1, 2022.
- Net proceeds from this public offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities will be used to fund potential regulatory filings in the United States and European Union for imetelstat in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and to support toward the completion of the IMpactMF clinical trial in refractory myelofibrosis and the planned exploratory studies in new indications, including IMproveMF and investigator-led trials in acute myeloid leukemia and higher risk MDS, the preclinical work in lymphoid malignancies and the discovery research program related to next generation telomerase inhibitors.