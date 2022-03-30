Aker Horizons to merger with Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Clean Hydrogen

Aker Horizons (OTCPK:AKHOF) announces merger plans with Aker Offshore Wind AS (AKOWF) and Aker Clean Hydrogen AS (ACH) repositioning both companies as privately held subsidiaries in the Aker Horizons portfolio.

The mergers will bolster Aker Horizons' capacity to accelerate the energy transition and maximize impact and value creation.

Aker Horizons and AKOWF to combine in an all-stock merger that will reposition AKOWF as a privately held subsidiary of Aker Horizons, with the intention to combine AOW with its portfolio company Mainstream Renewable Power.

The shareholders in Aker Offshore Wind will receive 0.1304 merger consideration shares in Aker Horizons for each share owned in AKOWF.

The exchange ratio is based on the 30 day volume weighted average share price for each of AKOWF and Aker Horizons and implies a share price of NOK 3.01 per AKOWF share, representing a premium of 6.9% to the closing price of AKOWF on 29 March 2022.

Aker Horizons and Aker Clean Hydrogen to combine in an all-stock merger that will reposition ACH as a privately held subsidiary of Aker Horizons to accelerate the development of large-scale hybrid decarbonization projects, integrating hydrogen production with downstream applications such as green iron

The shareholders in Aker Clean Hydrogen will receive 0.2381 merger consideration shares in Aker Horizons for each share owned in ACH and implies a share price of NOK 5.49 per ACH share, representing a premium of 16.7% to the closing price of ACH on 29 March 2022.

The exchange ratio is based on the 30 day volume weighted average share price for each of ACH and Aker Horizons.

Combining AOW's strong technical and engineering capabilities and early mover position in floating offshore wind with Mainstream's proven project development methodology, execution track record and global presence unlocks new opportunities worldwide.

Combining the strengths of Aker Clean Hydrogen with the financial and broader industrial skillset of Aker Horizons, the merger will facilitate partnerships across value chains, expand the opportunity set in new adjacent industries such as green iron, and improve access to competitive capital, including from Aker Asset Management.

The transaction will be carried out as a triangular merger between AKOWF, Aker Horizons' subsidiary AH Tretten AS as the surviving entity, and Aker Horizons as the issuer of merger consideration shares.

Aker Horizons has undertaken to vote in favour of the ACH Merger at ACH's annual general meeting expected to be held on or about 4 May 2022.

Pursuant to the closure of both Mergers, the shareholders of AKOWF and ACH will receive up to a total of 80,612,586 consideration shares in Aker Horizons, constituting ~13.22% of Aker Horizons' current total outstanding shares.