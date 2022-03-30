DeFi Technologies' subsidiary Valour crosses $274M in AUM
Mar. 30, 2022 4:17 AM ETDeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- DeFi Technologies' (OTCPK:DEFTF) wholly owned subsidiary, Valour, pioneering issuer of digital asset exchange traded products, exceeded $274M which has seen an increase of 205% in net sales month over month reaching over $324.5 million to date in March 2022 from $106.3 million in May 2021.
- As of Mar.29, Valour's AUM stood at $274.23M.
- With the recent announcements of a joint ETP venture with SEBA Bank AG, a digital asset backed program and a special purpose vehicle to support the distribution of that program, Valour's AUM is expected to grow substantially in the next few months.