DeFi Technologies' subsidiary Valour crosses $274M in AUM

Mar. 30, 2022 4:17 AM ETDeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • DeFi Technologies' (OTCPK:DEFTF) wholly owned subsidiary, Valour, pioneering issuer of digital asset exchange traded products, exceeded $274M which has seen an increase of 205% in net sales month over month reaching over $324.5 million to date in March 2022 from $106.3 million in May 2021.
  • As of Mar.29, Valour's AUM stood at $274.23M.
  • With the recent announcements of a joint ETP venture with SEBA Bank AG, a digital asset backed program and a special purpose vehicle to support the distribution of that program, Valour's AUM is expected to grow substantially in the next few months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.