London -0.12%.

Germany -1.27%.

France -1.03%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.8% in early trade, with autos shedding to lead losses, while oil and gas stocks gained.

Bavaria March CPI +7.8% vs +5.3% y/y prior.

Baden-Wuerttemberg March CPI +6.3% vs +4.7% y/y prior.

Switzerland March Credit Suisse investor sentiment -27.8 vs 9.0 prior.

Switzerland March KOF leading indicator index 99.7 vs 100.8 expected.

Spain March preliminary CPI +9.8% vs +8.0% y/y expected.

North Rhine Westphalia March CPI +7.6% vs +5.3% y/y prior.

Investor sentiment was boosted on Tuesday following negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey, at which Russia’s deputy defense minister claimed Moscow had decided to “drastically” cut back its military activity near Ukraine’s capital.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than three basis point to 2.37%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.64%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 1.62%.

European futures mixed. FTSE +0.03%; CAC +3.42%; DAX -1.09% and EURO STOXX -0.87%.