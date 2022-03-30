VIQ Solutions GAAP EPS of -$0.12, revenue of $7.5M
Mar. 30, 2022 4:46 AM ETVIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- VIQ Solutions press release (NASDAQ:VQS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.12.
- Revenue of $7.5M (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.8M versus Adjusted EBITDA of positive $0.7M in the fourth quarter of 2020.
VIQ is reemphasizing its goals for 2022. Financial expectations include generating at least $50 million in revenue (consensus of $44.29M) with gross margin expected to be in the range of 47%-55%.
The bridge to expected revenue of at least $50 million includes a full year of 2021 base revenue excluding acquisitions of $30 million, plus TTA and Auscript acquired annualized revenues of approximately $14 million, and the Queensland Courts contract of approximately $6 million, which effectively began in December 2021 upon the close of the Auscript acquisition.