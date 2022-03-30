Roche's new immunotherapy tiragolumab fails main goal of phase 3 trial in lung cancer

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) said a phase 3 trial of tiragolumab plus Tecentriq and chemotherapy did not meet a co-primary goal of improving survival while reducing the progression of disease in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

The phase 3 trial, dubbed SKYSCRAPER-02, evaluated the investigational anti-TIGIT immunotherapy tiragolumab plus Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and chemotherapy (carboplatin and etoposide) as an initial treatment versus Tecentriq and chemotherapy alone in 490 people with ES-SCLC.

The treatment failed to improve progression-free survival (length of time a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse).

The Swiss drugmaker added that the other co-primary goal of overall survival was not met at its interim analysis and was unlikely to reach statistical significance at the planned final analysis.

Data suggest that the drug combination was well-tolerated and no new safety signals were identified when adding tiragolumab.

A phase 3 SKYSCRAPER-01 trial is currently ongoing to confirm the results of a phase 2 trial called CITYSCAPE where tiragolumab was evaluated in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

“We look forward to seeing additional data from the upcoming phase III trial in PD-L1-high non-small cell lung cancer based on the encouraging results from the CITYSCAPE study," said Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of global product development.

The company added that it will continue to explore tiragolumab in different cancer types.