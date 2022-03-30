Willow Biosciences reports Q4 results
Mar. 30, 2022 5:08 AM ETWillow Biosciences Inc. (CANSF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Willow Biosciences press release (OTCQX:CANSF): Q4 ended the year in a strong financial position, with ~$29.9M in working capital and $30.1M of cash on hand.
- As Willow transitions to a larger CMO through the course of this 2022, revenue from product sales will continue to be limited, but will position the Company well to meet demand for CBG and other products in 2023 and beyond.
- Willow anticipates being able to add new compounds to its product offering in 2022 to generate revenue for the company.