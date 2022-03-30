Pfizer reported results from a second phase 3 trial of etrasimod to treat patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), an inflammatory bowel disease.

The 52-week study, called ELEVATE UC 52, patients on etrasimod achieved statistically significant improvements in the co-primary goals of clinical remission at weeks 12 and 52 when compared to placebo.

The company added that statistically significant improvements were seen in all key secondary goals at both 12 and 52 weeks.

Pfizer noted that drug showed a safety profile consistent with previous studies, including a phase 2 trial called OASIS.

The late stage study enrolled 433 UC patients who had previously failed or were intolerant to at least one conventional, biologic, or Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor therapy.

The results from this study followed positive data from another phase 3 trial called ELEVATE 12, which met its main goal of improving clinical remission at week 12 in patients with UC.

“For patients suffering with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, these most recent data further demonstrate the substantial potential benefits of this medicine and clearly confirm its ability to achieve significant induction of remission at 12 weeks and now clinical remission at week 52," said Michael Corbo, chief development officer, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer Global Product Development.

Everest Medicines has exclusive rights from Pfizer's unit Arena to develop and commercialize etrasimod in Greater China and South Korea.