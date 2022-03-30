Samsung and Western Digital collaborates to drive standardization of next-generation storage technologies

Mar. 30, 2022 5:19 AM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)SSNLF, SSNNFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) have signed a MOU for a collaboration to standardize and drive broad adoption of next-generation data placement, processing and fabrics (D2PF) storage technologies.
  • To create greater value for customers both the companies will initially focus on aligning their efforts and creating a vigorous ecosystem for Zoned Storage solutions.
  • The partnership is expected to spur a range of collaborations around technology standardization and software development for D2PF technologies like Zoned Storage.
  • The two companies have already taken an initiative around Zoned Storage devices, including ZNS (Zoned Namespaces) SSDs and SMR (Shingled Magnetic Recording) HDDs.
  • At a later stage, these initiatives will be expanded to include other emerging D2PF technologies such as computational storage and storage fabrics including NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF).
