Nabors invests $8M in geothermal drilling technology innovator, GA Drilling

Mar. 30, 2022 5:38 AM ETNabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Outdoor photovoltaic power generation scene

yangna/E+ via Getty Images

  • Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) adds to its clean energy portfolio with a $8M investment in Bratislava, Slovakia-headquartered GA Drilling which will expand the former's commitment to deep-drilling technologies tapping super-hot, ultra-deep rock reservoirs.
  • GA Drilling, a geothermal technology company, is a pioneer in plasma drilling.
  • By integrating its innovative, contactless PLASMABIT drilling tool into Nabors' industry-leading automated and lower-emission drilling operations, the collaboration targets to accelerate field commercialization and eliminate traditional economic barriers of ultra-deep projects to expand global access to geothermal energy.
  • GA Drilling joins Nabors' geothermal ecosystem, which is comprised of three other prior venture investments in geothermal companies.
