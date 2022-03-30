HP raises $2B through senior notes offering
Mar. 30, 2022 5:40 AM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) has priced public offering of $2B of senior unsecured notes, consisting of $1B of 4.000% notes due 2029 at 99.767% of the principal amount and $1B of 4.200% notes due 2032 at 99.966% of the principal amount.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, repayment and refinancing of debt, funding of acquisition opportunities (which may include the acquisition of Poly), cash on balance sheet, working capital, capital expenditures, and share repurchases.
- Offering is expected to close on March 31, 2022.
- Over the period of one year, HPQ shares have surged ~28%.
