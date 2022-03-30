U.S. stock markets have mostly shrugged off the latest news out of Ukraine over the past couple of weeks, suggesting investors are putting headlines related to the conflict on the back burner (for now). The three major indices have even fully recovered all of the losses they experienced since the beginning of the invasion, with the S&P 500 exiting correction territory on Tuesday. Global investors have also taken some comfort over the prospects of a potential peace deal as the two sides met for negotiations in Istanbul. Should investors be worried about the yield curve inversion?

On the ground: Russia has pledged to reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv as it refocuses its campaign on the eastern Donbas region, though President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded that "Ukrainians are not naive people." Remember that Russia announced it would return its troops back to base - following military exercises in neighboring Belarus - just before launching an all-out invasion of the country on Feb. 24. In terms of a potential settlement, Ukraine said it would agree not to join a military alliance or host foreign troops, but would rather demand security guarantees similar to NATO's collective defense clause known as "Article 5." In turn, Moscow would not oppose Ukraine joining the EU, though the fate of the Donbas would be determined by Putin and Zelenskyy, who would meet for the initialing of a treaty once negotiations were complete.

"This has been a nice ride," noted Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at Homrich Berg. "The market's now up almost 10% in the last 10 days, so we've had a pretty incredible rally in a very short time... but I wouldn't get too comfortable for the rest of this year, because I think we're going to continue to see a lot of volatility." S&P 500 futures are trending down this morning, inching 0.4% lower ahead of the final release of U.S. Q4 GDP data and the ADP national employment report.

Energy on watch: Germany has declared an "early warning" on natural gas supplies, calling on consumers and companies to limit consumption given risks of a full supply disruption from Russia. The emergency measure is the first of three stages, but does not yet mean state intervention is needed to ration gas supplies. Dutch TTF natural gas futures, a European benchmark, still soared on the news, climbing as much as 14% to €123.5 a megawatt-hour. G7 rejects Putin's demand that Russian natural gas be paid for in rubles.