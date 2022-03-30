SPI Energy’s Solarjuice Technology launches 380W and 410W solar panels for residential market

Mar. 30, 2022 5:46 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Solarjuice Technology, a solar manufacturing division of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) has launched 380 watt (W) and 410W solar panels for customers in the residential market under the Solar4America brand.
  • "We have invested significant capital to acquire state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and R&D to stay ahead of the competition and deliver Local Solar products with better economics and superior quality," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "The industry is very quickly moving away from 158.7mm cells, just introduced a few years ago. We recognized this transition, and our manufacturing facility is optimized to the new standard of 166mm and 182mm solar cells."
  • Last week, Solarjuice Technology has launched 450 watt and 550W solar modules for commercial projects.
