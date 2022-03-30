Partner Communications receives Ministry of Communications' approval to sell shares
Mar. 30, 2022 5:51 AM ETPartner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) received Minister of Communications' approval for transfer of control and of the means of control and the change of the institutional investors or their substitutes related to the transaction for the purchase of 49.9M shares held by S.B. Telecom.
- This represents ~27% of the company's issued and outstanding share capital by Amphissa.
- The approval also allows another member to join the partnership as a limited partner and as general partner, directly or through a company under his control.
- Transaction is expected to be completed on Apr.4, 2022.