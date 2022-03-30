Trailbreaker Resources acquires Eakin Creek property in British Columbia

Mar. 30, 2022 6:12 AM ETTrailbreaker Resources Ltd. (APRAF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Trailbreaker Resources (OTCPK:APRAF) acquired the Eakin Creek property in south-central British Columbia (BC).
  • The company said the Eakin Creek property is 100%-owned by the company with no underlying payments or royalties.
  • No drilling has ever been conducted on the property.
  • The company added that the property covers some of BC’s highest gold grain-count values from government-collected till samples, and includes indicators for copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry deposit potential.
  • In addition the company provided update on the Atsutla Gold project in northwestern BC.
  • Trailbreaker said Exploration in 2022 will include planning and determination of drill hole locations for a highly anticipated diamond drilling program.
  • However, drilling permits for the project remain outstanding, thus drilling is subject to their approval.
  • Meanwhile, an airborne LiDAR (light detection and ranging) survey is currently being planned for project in the early summer of 2022.
