Trailbreaker Resources acquires Eakin Creek property in British Columbia
Mar. 30, 2022 6:12 AM ETTrailbreaker Resources Ltd. (APRAF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Trailbreaker Resources (OTCPK:APRAF) acquired the Eakin Creek property in south-central British Columbia (BC).
- The company said the Eakin Creek property is 100%-owned by the company with no underlying payments or royalties.
- No drilling has ever been conducted on the property.
- The company added that the property covers some of BC’s highest gold grain-count values from government-collected till samples, and includes indicators for copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry deposit potential.
- In addition the company provided update on the Atsutla Gold project in northwestern BC.
- Trailbreaker said Exploration in 2022 will include planning and determination of drill hole locations for a highly anticipated diamond drilling program.
- However, drilling permits for the project remain outstanding, thus drilling is subject to their approval.
- Meanwhile, an airborne LiDAR (light detection and ranging) survey is currently being planned for project in the early summer of 2022.