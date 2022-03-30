Citi to offload India consumer business to Axis Bank for $1.6B
Mar. 30, 2022 6:13 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) reached an agreement with India-based Axis Bank for the sale of its consumer businesses in India for a consideration of $1.6B.
- The consumer banking sale transaction includes credit cards, retail banking, wealth management and consumer loans; also includes sale of consumer business of Citi's non-banking financial company, Citicorp Finance (India) which is the asset-backed financing business and personal loans portfolio.
- Sale excludes Citi's institutional client businesses in India.
- The transaction is expected to close in 1H CY23.
- On closure, Citi expects the transaction to result in the release of ~$800M of allocated tangible common equity; its global exit from its consumer banking franchises in 13 markets across Asia and EMEA is seen releasing ~$7B of allocated tangible common equity over time.
- As a leading investment bank for 15+ years in India, in 2021 alone, Citi has assisted in raising $29B+ of capital across 40+ equity and debt transactions and provided strategic M&A advisory on seven announced transactions, valued at $5B+.