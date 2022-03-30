Citi to offload India consumer business to Axis Bank for $1.6B

Mar. 30, 2022 6:13 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) reached an agreement with India-based Axis Bank for the sale of its consumer businesses in India for a consideration of $1.6B.
  • The consumer banking sale transaction includes credit cards, retail banking, wealth management and consumer loans; also includes sale of consumer business of Citi's non-banking financial company, Citicorp Finance (India) which is the asset-backed financing business and personal loans portfolio.
  • Sale excludes Citi's institutional client businesses in India.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 1H CY23.
  • On closure, Citi expects the transaction to result in the release of ~$800M of allocated tangible common equity; its global exit from its consumer banking franchises in 13 markets across Asia and EMEA is seen releasing ~$7B of allocated tangible common equity over time.
  • As a leading investment bank for 15+ years in India, in 2021 alone, Citi has assisted in raising $29B+ of capital across 40+ equity and debt transactions and provided strategic M&A advisory on seven announced transactions, valued at $5B+.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.