MSC Industrial Direct Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.06, revenue of $862.5M beats by $6.47M
Mar. 30, 2022 6:32 AM ETMSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MSC Industrial Direct press release (NYSE:MSM): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $862.5M (+11.4% Y/Y) beats by $6.47M.
- Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Strong top line growth combined with gross margin execution and Mission Critical cost savings resulted in 11.6% adjusted operating margin and 22.4% adjusted incremental margin over the prior year fiscal second quarter. With the building momentum, we are adding a low double-digit growth tier to our fiscal 2022 annual adjusted operating margin framework with a corresponding annual adjusted operating margin between 12.5% and 13.1%. Should recent trends continue, we expect to be in that range."