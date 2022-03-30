BJ’s Wholesale Club provides same-day select upgrade for members

Mar. 30, 2022 6:34 AM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

BJs Warehouse Clubs Voluntarily Recall Mushrooms

Jeff Fusco/Getty Images News

  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) announced the chainwide rollout of an upgrade option same-day select, a Membership add-on to its popular same-day delivery service.
  • The new service which has two different packages enables members to pay a one-time fee upfront for either unlimited or a set number of same-day grocery deliveries, delivered in as little as two hours.
  • The launch is post the successful testing of the program over the last six months.
  • All grocery items, including fresh foods and everyday household essentials, are available for delivery.
