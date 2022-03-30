UDR prices 7M stock offering

Mar. 30, 2022 6:41 AM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Investing and financing of real estate. REIT

JARAMA/iStock via Getty Images

  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) priced an underwritten public offering of 7M shares for expected gross proceeds of ~$406M.
  • The company has  entered into forward sale agreements with Morgan Stanley and Citigroup or their affiliates for 7M shares.
  • Offer is expected to close on Apr.12.
  • The company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in the offering.
  • If it receive in the future, it will be used for future settlement of the forward sale agreements for identified and prospective land and operating asset acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
  • Shares trading 1.3% down premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.