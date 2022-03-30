UDR prices 7M stock offering
Mar. 30, 2022 6:41 AM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- UDR (NYSE:UDR) priced an underwritten public offering of 7M shares for expected gross proceeds of ~$406M.
- The company has entered into forward sale agreements with Morgan Stanley and Citigroup or their affiliates for 7M shares.
- Offer is expected to close on Apr.12.
- The company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in the offering.
- If it receive in the future, it will be used for future settlement of the forward sale agreements for identified and prospective land and operating asset acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
- Shares trading 1.3% down premarket