Carrefour proposes to install EV charging stations and points at French hypermarkets, supermarkets
Mar. 30, 2022 6:48 AM ETCarrefour SA (CRRFY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) plans to install 700+ EV charging stations and 5K charging points at its French hypermarkets and Carrefour Market supermarkets by 2025.
- As per the company statement cited by Reuters, the first charging station will be accessible to customers on the carpark of the La Chapelle Saint-Luc hypermarket in Troyes, northeastern France, from Apr.8.
- The step comes following suit of other retailers like Starbucks who has launched the service to attract consumers and also boost its green credentials.
- As per a industry report and Europe's utilities trade body, Europe will need 65M EV chargers - 9M public and 56M residential - to handle the huge growth forecasted in EVs from the 3.3M on Europe's roads currently.