Arhaus GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.21, revenue of $238.23M beats by $26.77M

Mar. 30, 2022 6:48 AM ETArhaus, Inc. (ARHS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Arhaus press release (NASDAQ:ARHS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $238.23M (+46.3% Y/Y) beats by $26.77M.
  • 1Q22 guidance: : Net revenue in the range of $232 million to $236 million vs consensus $208.76M, net income in the range of $12 million to $14 million, with an adjusted EBITDA range of $24 million to $26 million. 
  • FY22 guidance: Net revenue of $1,130 million to $1,170 million vs consensus of $1.08B. Comparable Growth of 35% to 45%. Net and Comprehensive Income of $70 million to $80 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $145 million to $155 million.
