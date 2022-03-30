BioNTech Q4 profit soars on COVID vaccine sales; plans buyback, special dividend

BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock rose pre-market after Q4 revenues grew +1501.77% Y/Y to ~€5.53B on the back of sales of COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, developed with partner Pfizer (PFE).

The company said ~2.6B doses of Comirnaty/BNT162b2 were delivered to more than 165 countries and regions worldwide in 2021, including more than 1B doses to low- and middle-income countries.

The German biotech said signed orders for 2022 delivery increased to 2.4B COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The company has already reiterated its 2022 COVID-19 vaccine revenue outlook to €17B from €13B.

Q4 net profit rose +762.96% Y/Y to ~€3.17B.

Full year 2021 revenues rose to~ €18.98B, compared to €482.3M in 2020. Meanwhile, net profit for 2021 grew to €10.29B, compared to €15.2M in 2020.

BioNTech CFO Jens Holstein said that the financial success in 2021 has allowed the company to redeploy meaningful investments into its R&D engine for the years to come.

The company now expects to spend between €1.4B and €1.5B in R&D during 2022, which represents an increase of ~50% compared to 2021.

In addition, BioNTech Co-Founder and CEO Ugur Sahin said, "At the same time, we are investing in our second growth pillar, infectious diseases, and intend to advance our influenza and shingles vaccine candidates together with our partner Pfizer."

2022 SG&A expenses expected between €450M and €550M; Capital expenditures expected in the range of €450M to €550M.

Dividend: BioNTech it plans to propose a special cash dividend of €2 per ordinary share (including those held in the form of ADSs), which corresponds to ~€486M, pending approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held in June 2022, which the Company expects to serve as the record date for the dividend.

Buyback: The company added that it expects to buyback ADSs of up to $1.5B over the next two years.

BNTX +4.34% premarket to $179.87