RH is defended by Wells Fargo for long-term upside

Wells Fargo stayed positive on RH (NYSE:RH) despite a top line from the apparel giant with its Q4 earnings report.

While RH (RH) was impacted by near-term macro pressures emanating from the Russia-Ukraine was, Wells Fargo is positive on the long-term setup.

Analyst Zachary Fadem: "We believe RH's +5-7% sales outlook ultimately proves conservative, EBIT margin strength appears sustainable (25-26%), and FY22 features a host of positive idiosyncratic catalysts (new Galleries, RH Contemporary, Guesthouse, etc.) that we believe are additive. Adding it all up, macro uncertainty remains a wildcard; but we believe shares should ultimately land higher, as our FY22 EPS estimate is unchanged ($26.78) despite a lower sales outlook."

Wells Fargo thinks valuation is attractive on a long-term view at 14.5X earnings and $2.2B of cash is noted to present optionality for buybacks, converts, etc. for a highly incentivized, historically opportunistic CEO.

Shares of RH (RH) fell 2.46% in premarket trading to $376.30.

Dig into the RH earnings call transcript.