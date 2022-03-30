CrossAmerica Partners issues and sells cumulative preferred membership interests by subsidiary
Mar. 30, 2022 7:00 AM ETCrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) reported the issuance and sale of $25M of Cumulative Preferred Membership Interests in its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, CAPL JKM.
- The Cumulative Preferred Membership Interests are entitled to a 9.0% cumulative preferred return and are exchangeable for common units of CrossAmerica, at an exchange price of $23.74/common unit.
- The interests were sold to entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., who indirectly controls and is the Chairman of the board and to John B. Reilly, III, the Vice Chairman of the board of directors of CrossAmerica.
- Net proceeds will be used to prepay partial outstanding borrowings under the Term Loan Credit Facility of the Partnership's subsidiary, CAPL JKM Partners.
- "Our preferred equity issuance is an additional component in the financing of our $263M acquisition of assets from 7-Eleven completed earlier this year. At acquisition, the purchase was funded entirely through borrowings under our credit facilities and today's equity transaction will be used to reduce those borrowings," President and CEO Charles Nifong commented.