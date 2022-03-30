AerCap Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 misses by $0.57, revenue of $1.44B beats by $180M
Mar. 30, 2022 7:02 AM ETAerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AerCap press release (NYSE:AER): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 misses by $0.57.
- Revenue of $1.44B (+39.8% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
- Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap, said: "2021 was a milestone year for AerCap as we closed the GECAS transaction on November 1st. This transaction significantly enhanced and diversified our fleet, broadened our customer base and geographic reach, increased our product offering and added outstanding new talent - the combination of which we expect to lead to increased revenues, earnings and cash flows in the future. Notwithstanding the Ukraine invasion and the broad sanctions imposed against Russia, where we had approximately 5% of our fleet, we believe the continued recovery in air travel in many parts of the world puts AerCap on a positive trajectory heading into 2022."
- Management comment: We expect to recognize an impairment on our assets in Russia that have not been returned to us as early as the first quarter of 2022, although we have not determined the amount of any impairment.