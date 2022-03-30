Mortgage applications continues to fall as mortgage rates hit three year high
Mar. 30, 2022 7:03 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -6.8% vs. -8.1% prior
- Purchase Index: 1% vs. -2% prior; 10% lower from year ago week.
- Refinance Index: -15% vs. -14% prior; it marks a 60% drop from year ago levels.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 40.6% of total applications from 44.8% the previous week
- 30-year mortgage rate at 4.80% vs. 4.50%.
- Refinance down 60% Y/Y, purchase applications down 10% Y/Y.
- "Even with the ongoing climb in rates, purchase application volumes were little changed last week. This is particularly auspicious, as we are now in the beginning of the spring homebuying season, and those shopping for homes are struggling with not only higher and more volatile mortgage rates, but also an ongoing shortage of homes on the market," MBA Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni commented.