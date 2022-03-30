Royal Caribbean attracts bull rating from Wells Fargo
Mar. 30, 2022 7:08 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo starts off coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) with an Overweight rating.
- The firm said the positive view on RCL reflects its strong track record driving both price and capacity increases as a result of its industry-leading technology, differentiated product offering and itinerary optimization, which have resulted in a 9% historical EBITDA CAGR.
- The attractive ~40% pricing premium for new vs. old ships, with RCL’s fleet set to expand 33% by 2026 is also noted.
- The firm also pointed to potential upside to yields with each ~1% of pricing worth ~$4/share and relatively high exposure to the North America cruise market.
- Analyst Daniel Politzer: "We view RCL (and cruise lines, in general) as one of the few remaining recovery stories in consumer, offering high operating leverage that should become a tailwind into 2023 as operations return to normal. In the immediate term, we expect cruise stock performance to hinge on progress toward resuming normal operations (full capacity coming online, 100%+ occupancy, positive cash flow), balanced by volatility re: geopolitical tensions/ fuel prices... Longer term, we believe the bull thesis remains intact for cruise penetration to grow over time, with just ~4% of North America's population having cruise."
- Wells Fargo assigned a price target of $93 to RCL vs. the average analyst price target of $89.46.