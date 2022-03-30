Royal Caribbean attracts bull rating from Wells Fargo

Mar. 30, 2022 7:08 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

cruise ship docked at the port with ropes

lo-chef/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo starts off coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) with an Overweight rating.
  • The firm said the positive view on RCL reflects its strong track record driving both price and capacity increases as a result of its industry-leading technology, differentiated product offering and itinerary optimization, which have resulted in a 9% historical EBITDA CAGR.
  • The attractive ~40% pricing premium for new vs. old ships, with RCL’s fleet set to expand 33% by 2026 is also noted.
  • The firm also pointed to potential upside to yields with each ~1% of pricing worth ~$4/share and relatively high exposure to the North America cruise market.
  • Analyst Daniel Politzer: "We view RCL (and cruise lines, in general) as one of the few remaining recovery stories in consumer, offering high operating leverage that should become a tailwind into 2023 as operations return to normal. In the immediate term, we expect cruise stock performance to hinge on progress toward resuming normal operations (full capacity coming online, 100%+ occupancy, positive cash flow), balanced by volatility re: geopolitical tensions/ fuel prices... Longer term, we believe the bull thesis remains intact for cruise penetration to grow over time, with just ~4% of North America's population having cruise."
  • Wells Fargo assigned a price target of $93 to RCL vs. the average analyst price target of $89.46.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.